'This Old House' star Bob Vila puts Palm Beach home up for sale for $52.9 million

Bob Vila, famous for his expertise in home improvement, and his wife Diana Barrett’s Florida house is reportedly up for sale for tens of millions of dollars.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday on the listing. The couple have set the asking price at $52.9 million for the 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, which is nestled on Palm Beach’s Everglades Island right by the water, according to the outlet.

PB Realty Advisors and the couple's real estate agent son Chris Vila have listed the property for them, the Journal reported.

Within the home, there are entertaining areas, a chef’s kitchen and an enclosed loggia, among other things, according to the brochure. Other amenities include a two-car garage and a butler’s pantry.

The listing indicated "original cypress wall paneling with reeded casings" and dentil moldings. A guest wing can be found inside, as well.

The home, constructed in the 1940s, comes with roughly 175 feet of water frontage and "unparalleled views across the Lake Worth Lagoon" that can be seen from many rooms, according to its listing.

The Lake Worth Lagoon is connected to the Intracoastal Waterway. That waterway runs some 3,000 miles along the Atlantic coast.

The property overall spans 0.84 acres and features beautiful landscaping, per the listing. It also boasts a pool and spa.

Vila and Barrett had shelled out $6.1 million to buy the house from the latter’s mother’s estate, the Journal reported, meaning it has seen a significant increase in value since then.

It underwent renovations and received an addition in the mid-2000s, per the listing. Barrett told the Journal they wanted "to keep it feeling very old Florida," so they retained many of its characteristics.

Intentions to downsize and local real estate market prices prompted the couple to list the home, according to the Journal.

Palm Beach is situated about 70 miles north of Miami.

