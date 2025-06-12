Florida-based airline suddenly shuts down, leaving travelers stranded

Regional airline Silver Airways announced on Wednesday that it is ceasing operations and warned passengers not to go to the airport.

The airline operated flights between Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

"In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined not to continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean," Silver said.

Silver’s shutdown comes roughly five-and-a-half months after the regional carrier announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

With the bankruptcy, it had originally hoped to obtain more capital and undergo a financial restructuring to "strengthen" its position, Silver said in December.

The airline instructed customers scheduled to fly with Silver not to head to the airport.

"All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency," Silver said.

Nassau, Bimini, St. Kitts and St. Maarten were among some of the tropical destinations it serviced, in addition to a handful of cities in Florida, according to its website.

Its shutdown marked the end of a roughly 14-year run for Silver. The company was headquartered in the Fort Lauderdale area.