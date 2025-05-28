Crafts retailer to close all remaining stores this week

Crafts retailer Joann will close all remaining stores by the end of the week.

A spokesperson for GA Group, which took control of Joann after it filed for bankruptcy protection in January, confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday that Joann locations still currently open will shut their doors by the end of May. The number of Joann locations closing by May 31 totals over 440. Others have already shuttered, the spokesperson said.

After gaining control, GA Group started "going-out-of-business" sales at all Joann stores as it started winding down the retailer's operations.

GA Group’s Tim Shilling said at the time that its priority was to "ensure an orderly wind-down of the retailer’s operations while providing customers with exceptional savings on their favorite crafting and home decor products."

The company has been conducting closing sales at Joann locations since early March, with Joann's website on Wednesday showing the stores are offering 70%-90% discounts on products.

Ahead of the remaining store closures, customers can only buy merchandise from Joann at physical locations. It stopped taking gift cards in late February.

The closures were earlier reported by USA Today.

The crafts retailer’s bankruptcy filing in mid-January marked its second in as many years.

Joann said in late February that it "made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business."

"We deeply appreciate our dedicated Team Members, our customers and communities across the nation for their unwavering support for more than 80 years," it said.