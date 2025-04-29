Italian restaurant chain files for bankruptcy again, closes locations

Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s is closing more locations after filing for bankruptcy again to mitigate losses.

The Massachusetts-based business, which has locations along the East Coast and is best known for its brick oven pizza and pasta, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida last week. It marked the chain's third bankruptcy since 2018.

Bertucci’s also closed seven of its underperforming locations – five in Massachusetts, one in Rhode Island and one in Maryland. It now operates 15 restaurant locations in six states, according to court documents.

RESTAURANT CHAIN BERTUCCI’S FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

The company cited the "deterioration" of the U.S. economy and "lack of consumer demand for legacy casual-dining brands" as reasons why the restaurant chain has been operating at a loss, according to the filing.

FAST-FOOD CHAIN CLOSING UP TO 200 'UNDERPERFORMING' LOCATIONS

"With losses accumulating, inflationary pressures still high, and industry headwinds gusting, the proverbial final straw fell on [Bertucci's] this year as the world saw food costs soar, consumer spending slow, and an uncertain global economy falling in (and out) of decline," as stated in the bankruptcy documents.

Bertucci's has assets and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, according to the filing.

TGI FRIDAYS' US FOOTPRINT HAS SHRUNK TO 85 RESTAURANTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The restaurant chain hopes bankruptcy will provide the business with a "breathing spell" so it can "determine the best path forward and formulate an overall reorganizational plan," it said in the filing.

In April 2018, Bertucci's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 15 restaurants. In December 2022, amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic like the closure of restaurants and inflation, it declared bankruptcy for a second time and streamlined operations down to 23 locations, according to the filing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bertucci's did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.