Thousands of flights canceled, delayed across US due to winter weather

The winter weather is wreaking havoc on airports across the country as thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed due to snow, ice and bone-chilling temperatures.

According to data from FlightAware, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Monday.

As of midday Monday, Southwest Airlines led the way with 650 cancelations, with Denver International Airport (DIA) and Chicago Midway International Airport taking the brunt of the cancelations, according to the data.

On Sunday, DIA led the nation with the most flights canceled or delayed in the country. As of Monday morning, the airport was still at the top of the list for the highest cancelations or delays with 310 canceled flights, according to FlightAware.

Chicago was also seeing its fair share of cancelations, with 162 flights canceled at Midway and 238 at O'Hare.

Texas is also experiencing hundreds of cancelations as the state deals with unusually bitter, cold conditions with all three major airports, Dallas, Houston and Austin, canceling a combined 200 flights.

Dallas Love Field Airport posted a warning on X, formerly known as Twitter, of extreme weather conditions affecting North Texas, and a "significant number" of cancelations expected.

"Our team is monitoring the weather and stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations. Over the next few days, please remember to check with your airline for the latest updates on delays and cancellations," the airport wrote.

The National Weather Service also took to social media to issue a warning of wintry conditions, including freezing rain, expected from Texas and Louisiana to the central Appalachian region and Mid-Atlantic states.

"Prepare for additional tree damage/power outages. Ice will make for EXTREMELY dangerous travel conditions," the NWS Portland posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Heavy snow in Buffalo led to the NFL rescheduling the Buffalo Bills home playoff game as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul implemented travel restrictions on Sunday. Eighty-three percent of flights at Buffalo Niagra International Airport were also canceled on Sunday due to the weather conditions, according to data.

The weather wasn't the only factor leading to turmoil for the airline industry over the weekend as United and Alaska Airlines continued to cancel and ground more than a hundred flights daily in response to the Federal Aviation Administration's grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9, which was involved in a midair emergency on a Jan. 5 on an Alaska Airlines flight.

It is still unclear how long the 737 MAX 9 will stay grounded as the FAA continues its investigation.