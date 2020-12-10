The first year of GMC HUMMER EV orders were sold out in 10 minutes

The electric GMC HUMMER EV is set to become the quickest pickup ever when it hits showrooms late next year, but it’s already a quick seller.

GMC boss Duncan Aldred this week said that reservations for the entire first-year model run were filled in under 10 minutes after they became available in October, each requiring a $100 deposit.

"It's fair to say that the first edition is highly sought after ... because of a combination of it being the top of the line in terms of features and capability, but also being the first available vehicle — and what we've seen is clearly the customers want the vehicle just as soon as possible," Aldred said at a media roundtable, The Detroit News reported.

Aldred had previously said that the slots for the limited availability Edition 1 trucks were spoken for in under an hour, despite having a starting price of $112,595. However, he has not revealed how many of the trucks will be built.

GM is still accepting reservations for future, lower-priced models, which start with the $99,990 EV3X in fall 2022 and will be followed by the $89,990 EV2X in spring 2023 and the $79,990 EV2 in spring 2024.

Aldred’s comments come as the first images of the HUMMER EV being tested at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds have been released ahead of the pickups heading to northern Michigan to be put through the automaker’s winter testing regime.

