Film centered on Beyonce's high-grossing 'Renaissance' tour has theater debut

Beyonce has the film about her highly-grossing "Renaissance" tour officially debuting Friday in theaters.

The AMC Entertainment-distributed "Renaissance: A film by Beyonce" gives moviegoers insight into the "journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri," AMC and Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment previously said. Its release comes about two months after the singer performed the final show of the 56-date tour.

Beyonce’s movie could see global box office sales in the $30 million to $40 million range over the course of its first week, according to Variety. Theaters are charging at least $22 for "Renaissance" tickets in the U.S.

The "Renaissance" tour itself, attended by over 2.7 million in nearly five months, produced nearly $580 million gross, Billboard reported. That figure led to it being No. 7 as the outlet ranked the 10 tours that have generated the most money.

Beyonce made the "Renaissance" album, which features songs like "Cuff It," "Break My Soul" and "Church Girl," available to fans back in July of last year. Her various albums have generated 30.5 million worth of domestic sales of certified units, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Taylor Swift, whose "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert flick came out in October, stepped out Thursday to show support for Beyonce at the "Renaissance" film’s London premiere, multiple media outlets reported. Beyonce had previously done so in Los Angeles for Swift’s movie.

During its opening weekend, the nearly three-hour "Eras Tour" movie posted $92.8 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. It has continued to generate ticket sales, with the IMDb-owned site pegging its worldwide gross at $248.9 million as of Thursday.