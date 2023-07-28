Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co. partner for Renaissance World Tour collection

Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé are partnering for a new limited-edition collection in honor of the superstar's Renaissance World Tour.

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé limited-edition collection reinterprets the house's iconic Return to Tiffany motif.

The luxury brand said it infuses that with the "iconography and spirit of the tour."

The collection will launch online on Saturday, with items ranging from $275 to $700.

That date coincides with the singer's tour performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the About Love Scholarship program. The program is an ongoing partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD Foundation and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation.

Money made from the collection will be an addition to the $2 million previously pledged for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The HBCUs include Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

The scholarship program has supported more than 100 students since its founding. The launch of the Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection coincides with the one-year anniversary of Tiffany Atrium, the company's social impact platform that launched in July 2022.

Its mission is to advance professional opportunities for historically under-represented communities in the jewelry and creative industries.