AMC Entertainment tapped as distributor of Beyonce concert film

AMC Entertainment has been tapped to serve as the distributor of Beyoncé’s upcoming concert film.

The move, announced Monday, marked the latest concert film for AMC Entertainment. It will use its distribution arm, AMC Theatres Distribution, and its sub-distribution partners for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," according to a press release.

AMC is also distributing "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." That film, coming Oct. 13, produced $26 million in ticket pre-sales in just one day.

The movie theater chain said Monday that the "Renaissance" concert film would start showings as of Dec. 1. That will happen in theaters located in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"The release date for other international screenings throughout the world will be announced later in October," AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in a Monday morning tweet.

The film "chronicles [Beyoncé’s] intention, hard work as a creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR," according to AMC’s press release.

The first show of the superstar singer’s "Renaissance" tour took place in May and the last occurred over the weekend. Her tour has attracted over 2.7 million people overall, AMC said.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" will have a run of at least four weeks, with showings happening "multiple" times daily Thursdays through Sundays, according to the movie theater chain.

In addition to AMC locations, Beyoncé’s concert movie will play at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis, Cineplex and more, AMC said.

Tickets for showings at AMC and some other exhibitors opened up Monday morning. In the U.S., the starting price will come in at $22 plus tax, per AMC.

The value of AMC shares experienced a lift in the morning amid the "Renaissance" movie distribution news. The stock price sat around $8.07 as of the afternoon.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 7.99 +0.20 +2.57%

Reports over the weekend had suggested a deal between AMC and Beyoncé was in the works.

Beyoncé also made the trailer for the "Renaissance" film available early Monday, sharing it on social media websites. On YouTube, it has brought in over 500,000 views so far.

Her personal net worth hovered around $540 million in June, according to Forbes.

The album "Renaissance" went platinum in November, per the Recording Industry Association of America.