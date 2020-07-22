Fiat Chrysler, Waymo to create self-driving delivery vans

Fiat Chrysler Automotive will be working with Google’s self-driving tech company, Waymo, to develop an autonomous delivery van.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Waymo’s blog. The two companies will create a commercial vehicle that is based on Fiat Chrystler’s Ram ProMaster van line, which had its latest model debut on March 4.

“[Fiat Chrysler Automotive] was our first OEM partner, and we’ve come a long way together. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans were the first vehicles in our Waymo One fleet, and, guided by the Waymo Driver, have now safely and reliably driven more fully autonomous miles than any other vehicle on the planet,” Waymo CEO John Krafcik said in a statement. “Today, we’re expanding our partnership with FCA with the Waymo Driver as the exclusive L4 autonomy solution for this global automotive company.“

“Together, we’ll introduce the Waymo Driver throughout the FCA brand portfolio, opening up new frontiers for ride-hailing, commercial delivery, and personal-use vehicles around the world,” he added.

Additionally, Waymo noted that Fiat Chrysler is its “preferred partner” and that the two companies are developing and testing L4 autonomous light commercial vehicles, which includes the Waymo Via trucking division.

Fiat Chrysler intends to deploy Waymo’s autonomous technology across its entire product portfolio, according to the Italian car manufacturer’s CEO, Mike Manley.

The “partnership is setting the pace for the safe and sustainable mobility solutions that will help define the automotive world in the years and decades to come,” Manley said.

Waymo plans to expand its technology beyond trucking and local delivery to ride-hailing and personal car ownership.