Ferrari unveils new supercar with $3.9 million price tag

High-performance carmaker Ferrari unveiled its first new supercar in more than a decade on Thursday, and it is already sold out.

The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer introduced the F80, which incorporates features from Endurance motor competitions and Formula 1. Ferrari said it will only produce 799 of the special-edition models, and each has already been spoken for despite the $3.9 million base price.

The F80 features a six-cylinder, three-liter full-hybrid engine totaling 1,200 horsepower, racing brake pads, state-of-the-art active suspension and ultralight 3D-printed metal parts, including suspension arms.

The F80 "is the car which raises the bar of our range," Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera said during its presentation in the Ferrari hometown of Maranello. "It's a car we hope would make history in coming years."

Ferrari's so-called supercars are top-of-the-range special models that are launched once in a decade and embody innovative technological features.

The most recent Ferrari supercar was 2013's LaFerrari, with its open-top LaFerrari Aperta version released in 2016. The first was the GTO, launched 40 years ago.

Although new, the F80's engine is based on the same architecture that Ferrari uses in the World Endurance Championship, where it won the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and uses Formula 1 technologies.

It has a top speed of 350 kph.

