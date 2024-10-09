Expand / Collapse search
California
Luxury electric automaker's abandoned California headquarters 'left in complete disarray,' landlord says

Condition of abandoned Fisker headquarters in La Palma, California, shown in recent court-filed photographs

The landlord for the California headquarters of former electric vehicle maker Fisker says the building "has been left in complete disarray" since the company filed for bankruptcy.

In a Friday court filing, Tony Lenzini of Shamrock Properties included photos of what the office allegedly looked like in La Palma on Sept. 27, the day Fisker turned over the keys. He detailed how his company "now faces tens of thousands of dollars in cleanup costs, damage repairs, and what appears to me to be hazardous waste removal."

The pictures show car parts and models, boxes, papers, folders, disposable cups and much more just strewn about. 

Since Sept. 27, Lenzini said strangers have been contacting him asking for access to the property.

EV MAKER FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AFTER HEMORRHAGING CASH

Fisker car model 1

One of two model cars left in the former Fisker headquarters in La Palma, California. (U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware / Fox News)

Second Fisker model

A second Fisker car model was left behind in the company's former California headquarters, as seen in court documents. (U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware / Fox News)

"I've received multiple calls from individuals claiming they still have items in the building," he wrote. 

"For example, I have been contacted by multiple people claiming to be Fisker dealers requesting access to pick up spare parts and other items in the building," he added. "I have also been contacted by people claiming to be ex-employees requesting access to take spare parts out of the building. I even was contacted by someone who identified themself as a Fisker employee asking if Henrik Fisker could retrieve items from the building."

EV MAKER SLASHES PRICES AS IT TRIES TO AVOID BANKRUPTCY

Fisker HQ in disarray

Tony Lenzini filed a declaration in bankruptcy court with photographs showing the condition of the former Fisker headquarters. (U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware / Fox News)

Fisker's former headquarters is nearly 79,000 square feet, according to SFGate. The California-based electric vehicle startup filed for bankruptcy protection back in June after hemorrhaging cash on its Ocean SUV line in the U.S. and Canada. 

The company joined other would-be Tesla competitors such as Proterra, Lordstown and Electric Last Mile Solutions, which each went bankrupt in the past two years after depleting cash reserves, fundraising hurdles and production challenges related to global supply-chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fisker vehicles were also under investigation by U.S. regulators.

In March, Fisker slashed prices for its fleet of Ocean electric SUVs in the U.S. in an effort to stave off bankruptcy

Fisker HQ after bankruptcy filing

Folders, paperwork and other things seem to have been left behind when Fisker moved out of the office space. (U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware / Fox News)

The company has issued multiple recalls this year to fix issues related to door handles, faulty software and noncompliance with safety standards.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Monday that Fisker's plan to pass on the costs of vehicle recalls to customers is illegal.

As a part of Fisker's bankruptcy plan, the manufacturer is required to remedy defective and noncompliant vehicles "without charge when the vehicle... is presented for remedy," the filing said.

Fisker seats in former HQ

Vehicle seats were some of the many things left behind at the former Fisker headquarters in La Palma, California. (U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware / Fox News)

Fisker Ocean electric SUVs

Fisker Ocean electric SUV vehicles are shown at one of the company’s sales, service and delivery centers in Vista, California, on May 22. (Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo / Reuters)

Fisker is also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which objected to the liquidation plan, citing the lack of clarity on how and whether Fisker intends to preserve its corporate records.

FOX Business' Chris Pandolfo and Reuters contributed to this report. 