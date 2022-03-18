Ferrari stripping Russian sponsor Kaspersky Lab from its Formula One cars

Ferrari's Formula One team is hitting the brakes on its sponsorship from Russia's Kaspersky Lab.

The automaker announced Thursday that it will not feature the logo of the company on its cars, uniforms and websites as it assesses its relationship with the software security firm.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RACE FERRARI NV 209.53 +0.63 +0.30%

Italy is considering enacting national restrictions on Kaspersky's products, which are used by the government, due to concerns over hacking by Russian agents, Reuters reported. The German government has also issued a warning to users, but the company has yet to be added to any sanctions lists.

"We fully understand the doubts of the institutional partners in the light of the ongoing tragedy. We are available to anyone who wants technical clarifications or wants to examine us," Kaspersky's general manager in Italy told newspaper Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

Ferrari's drivers had the Kaspersky name on their helmets during preseason testing in Barcelona in February, but it was removed at last weekend's test session in Bahrain ahead of Sunday's season-opening race in the country. It has also suspended shipments of its production cars to Russia until further notice and has donated 1 million euros to help Ukrainian refugees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Haas F1 team earlier this month terminated its contracts with Russian sponsor Uralkali and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who has since been added to the list of individuals facing sanctions by the European Union.