North Carolina residents could face winter without heat

Certain residents in North Carolina's Avery and Mitchell counties are at risk of facing winter without the ability to heat their homes, after Hurricane Helene dismantled the area's only kerosene station.

Rhonda Jean Kowald and her nonprofit, the Western Carolina Emergency Network, stepped up to help deliver heating fuel to local firehouses in the area to distribute to those in need, but supplies are already running out.

The volunteers are now racing against the clock to supply emergency fuel before winter sets in, which would pose an even greater risk to vulnerable residents, according to Kowald.

"They're going to be in a really bad situation," Kowald said. They started out with over $271,000 in donations. As of Wednesday, they have $50,000 left, which would only cover a week and a half of fuel, Kowald said.

"Donations are dried out because most of the news cycles have moved on," she said.

Paul Buchanan, emergency management director for Avery County, said the dismantled Quickmart station, serviced by Exxon, supplied kerosene to local gas stations in the area. It also did home delivery.

Buchanan said other companies have been able to deliver fuel to homes, but some areas are still too damaged to get to.

North Carolina Sen. Ted Alexander told FOX Business that "the importance of helping to provide heating fuel, including kerosene, and home heating oil cannot be overlooked or overstated during this time."

Alexander said that fuel for warmth is just as important in helping people rebuild their lives.

In early October, Kowald and scores of volunteers drove more than 4,000 gallons of gasoline from Asheboro to areas across Western North Carolina, which had been hit hard by Helene.

Kowald said they started by filling up cars that were stuck on the side of the road as well as generators before creating fuel hubs.

They "found out about the fuel heat crisis in the area," while setting up one of their gasoline hubs in Avery, Kowald said.

Shortly after, they began setting up hubs for heating fuel at several fire departments throughout the area, so the supplies wouldn't be misappropriated.

"It is winter time in the mountains and people shouldn’t be trying to dig out their homes from feet of mud while freezing because they have no way to properly heat their homes through kerosene heat or generators," she said.

Buchanan said gas stations have started to get kerosene deliveries. However, Kowald said her efforts are still necessary, saying they delivered 3,000 gallons of heat fuel this week alone.

"There is still so much need we haven’t even tapped into yet," she said. "We’re getting inundated with messages of people asking for help and for deliveries because they’re either elderly or can’t get out."

Kowald is especially concerned about elderly people and those who are in hospice care or disabled, as well as those who have lost their car and can't drive to get fuel.