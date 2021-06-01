Multiple companies recalling mushrooms over potentially life-threatening bacteria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted four separate recall notices about mushrooms within a single day because they may be contaminated with bacteria that can lead to a life-threatening illness.

On Monday, California-based Concord Farms recalled its Enoki Mushrooms "because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes," according to the FDA notice.

All of Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc.'s Organic Enoki Mushroom 200g packages and California Terra Garden Inc's 150g/5.3-ounce packages of Seafood Mushroom were recalled for the same reason.

Likewise, California-based Rainfield Marketing Group Inc. recalled all cases of its 150g packages of its Enoki Mushrooms due to the same concerns over listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA recall notices were posted one after another and cautioned consumers about the "serious and sometimes fatal infections" the organism can cause if ingested.

Young children, frail or elderly people "and others with weakened immune systems" are more at risk for getting serious or sometimes fatal infections, according to the FDA. However, healthy individuals can still experience short-term symptoms.

This can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the agency said. It can also potentially cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, neither company has received any reports of adverse reactions in connection to the recalled mushrooms. However, all four companies are urging the customers to return the fungi to the place of purchase.

Rainfield Marketing Group's Enoki Mushrooms, which comes in a 150g, clear plastic and orange packaging, as well as Marquis Worldwide Specialty's Enoki mushrooms, found in individual plastic packages, and California Terra Garden's Seafood Mushrooms, also found in plastic packaging, were distributed nationwide.

Concord Farms, which packed the fungi in black, yellow and transparent plastic packaging, said its products were distributed from "California to retail stores through produce distributors" but did not specify which states.