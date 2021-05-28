Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Over 130K pounds of chicken products recalled over possible listeria contamination

Affected products were distributed to local food banks in Florida

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

More than 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken products are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a recall notice for the frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken items that were packaged on Jan. 25, 2021; Jan. 26, 2021; March 23, 2021; and March 24, 2021.   

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The problem was first discovered through a routine FSIS inspection in which officials "observed products requiring recooking due to possible Lm contamination had been repackaged without being recooked," the agency said. 

After a subsequent investigation, the agency concluded that other affected products "had been further distributed in commerce."   

Chicken factory (iStock)

The affected products were distributed in individual food boxes to consumers at local food banks in Florida through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program. To help, the agency posted two separate distribution lists for consumers to be aware of. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE  

Although there haven't been any reports of "adverse reactions due to consumption" the agency advises anyone with concerns about an illness to contact their health care provider. 

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis if consumed, according to FSIS. The serious infection can primarily affect older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns, the agency said. 

"Persons outside these risk groups" can also be affected, although it is less common, FSIS said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, and in some cases even lead to diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. 

Consumers are urged to throw out any of the recalled products. The agency said that any ready-to-eat product should be reheated until it's "steaming hot." 