Chocolate bars pulled from shelves nationwide over salmonella concerns

Chocolate bars sold across the U.S. are being recalled over fears they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Spring & Mulberry, a Raleigh, North Carolina–based company, is pulling certain Mint Leaf Date-Sweetened Chocolate Bars from shelves after routine testing raised safety concerns, according to a Monday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves lot No. 025255 of the 2.1-ounce chocolate bars, which were sold online and through select retailers nationwide since Sept. 15, 2025.

The affected bars come in teal packaging, with the lot number printed on both the box and inner wrapper.

"Spring & Mulberry is proactively recalling the specific lot in which this risk applies to protect public health," the company noted. "The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by a third-party laboratory."

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to Spring & Mulberry.

Salmonella can cause serious – and in some cases fatal – infections, particularly among young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, with rare cases leading to more severe complications.

"In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis," the announcement noted.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected chocolate bars and to throw them away.

Refunds are available by emailing Spring & Mulberry, according to the FDA.

The announcement comes amid a slew of other food recalls.

The FDA announced last week that a recall of cheese products has been upgraded to the most serious risk category after testing positive for a potentially deadly bacteria, listeria monocytogenes.

The federal agency also recently announced that more than 38,000 cases of frozen tater tots sold in 26 states were being recalled over concerns they may contain plastic fragments.

Spring & Mulberry did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.