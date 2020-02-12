The fastest-growing jobs in America
Think numbers
When it comes to the fastest-growing jobs in the United States, it makes sense that occupations in the technology and health care sectors land right at the top of the list.
Continue Reading Below
After all, with brands like Amazon and SpaceX launching projects in artificial intelligence and machine learning all the time, emerging firms need capable workers.
But one profession also growing at a rapid pace may not be the first to come to mind: statisticians. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the projected growth rate in the field stands at more than 30 percent. And workers in the industry bring in a median salary around $88,000, compared to the roughly $49,000 U.S. median income.
Statisticians, many of whom work in the federal government and for research companies, analyze mathematical data and use arithmetical methods to solve a wide range of problems. Typically, according to the BLS, workers must have a master’s degree to excel.
To find out which other jobs are growing fast, researchers analyzed the top 20 professions with the highest percent change in employment between 2016 and 2026. Based on those findings, here are the top 10, along with a description and their median salary:
1. Solar photovoltaic installers
Growth rate: 63 percent
Median salary: $42,680
Workers in this profession assemble, install and maintain solar panel systems.
2. Wind turbine service technicians
Growth rate: 57 percent
Median salary: $54,370
Much like solar installers, wind turbine technicians install and maintain wind turbines.
3. Home health aides
Growth rate: 37 percent
Median salary: $24,200
These workers assist people with disabilities in their day-to-day living activities.
4. Personal care aides
Growth rate: 36 percent
Median salary: $24,020
Like home health aides, personal care aides care for people with disabilities.
5. Occupational therapy assistants
Growth rate: 33 percent
Median salary: $60,220
Workers in this field help patients develop, recover and improve after an injury.
6. Information security analysts
Growth rate: 32 percent
Median salary: $98,350
Information security analysts plan and execute an organization’s security measures.
7. Physician assistants
Growth rate: 31 percent
Median salary: $108,610
Physician assistants work with teams of physicians and surgeons to practice medicine.
8. Statisticians
Growth rate: 31 percent
Median salary: $87,780
Statisticians analyze mathematical data to solve a wide range of problems.
MILLENNIALS, GEN ZERS MORE LIKELY TO ‘GHOST’ EMPLOYERS THAN OTHERS
9. Nurse practitioners
Growth rate: 28 percent
Median salary: $107,030
These workers mostly coordinate patient care but may specialize in other health fields.
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
10. Speech-language pathologists
Growth rate: 27 percent
Median salary: $77,510
Workers in this field assess, diagnose and treat communication disorders.