The fastest-growing jobs in America

When it comes to the fastest-growing jobs in the United States, it makes sense that occupations in the technology and health care sectors land right at the top of the list.

After all, with brands like Amazon and SpaceX launching projects in artificial intelligence and machine learning all the time, emerging firms need capable workers.

But one profession also growing at a rapid pace may not be the first to come to mind: statisticians. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the projected growth rate in the field stands at more than 30 percent. And workers in the industry bring in a median salary around $88,000, compared to the roughly $49,000 U.S. median income.

Statisticians, many of whom work in the federal government and for research companies, analyze mathematical data and use arithmetical methods to solve a wide range of problems. Typically, according to the BLS, workers must have a master’s degree to excel.

To find out which other jobs are growing fast, researchers analyzed the top 20 professions with the highest percent change in employment between 2016 and 2026. Based on those findings, here are the top 10, along with a description and their median salary:

1. Solar photovoltaic installers

Growth rate: 63 percent

Median salary: $42,680

Workers in this profession assemble, install and maintain solar panel systems.

2. Wind turbine service technicians

Growth rate: 57 percent

Median salary: $54,370

Much like solar installers, wind turbine technicians install and maintain wind turbines.

3. Home health aides

Growth rate: 37 percent

Median salary: $24,200

These workers assist people with disabilities in their day-to-day living activities.

4. Personal care aides

Growth rate: 36 percent

Median salary: $24,020

Like home health aides, personal care aides care for people with disabilities.

5. Occupational therapy assistants

Growth rate: 33 percent

Median salary: $60,220

Workers in this field help patients develop, recover and improve after an injury.

6. Information security analysts

Growth rate: 32 percent

Median salary: $98,350

Information security analysts plan and execute an organization’s security measures.

7. Physician assistants

Growth rate: 31 percent

Median salary: $108,610

Physician assistants work with teams of physicians and surgeons to practice medicine.

8. Statisticians

Growth rate: 31 percent

Median salary: $87,780

Statisticians analyze mathematical data to solve a wide range of problems.

9. Nurse practitioners

Growth rate: 28 percent

Median salary: $107,030

These workers mostly coordinate patient care but may specialize in other health fields.

10. Speech-language pathologists

Growth rate: 27 percent

Median salary: $77,510

Workers in this field assess, diagnose and treat communication disorders.

