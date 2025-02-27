Fast-food chain makes starchy comeback menu item permanent

Potato cakes are back at Arby's for good, the restaurant chain confirmed on X Thursday morning.



Arby's, owned by Atlanta-headquartered Inspire Brands LLC, reintroduced potato cakes last July after removing them from menus in 2021 in favor of crinkle fries.



"After the overwhelming excitement from our fans following the brief return of Potato Cakes in July 2024, it was clear how much our guests truly missed them," Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s, said in a statement to FOX Business.



"We constantly get calls, messages and comments on social media about Potato Cakes. Since we’re in the business of making Arby’s fans happy, bringing Potato Cakes back was a no brainer for us," Baker continued. "It is a small way we can show appreciation to our guests for their passion and loyalty. Potato Cakes are permanently back, and we couldn’t be more excited to enjoy them together once again."

Last summer, the fast-food chain said that within a year, potato cakes had been mentioned on social media 10,000 times, with many posts calling for its comeback.

The side dish starts at $2.79 for two pieces at a central Florida location. It is available in three and four pieces for a higher price.

Arby's is vowing that potato cakes will not disappear again.

"But if Arby’s removes Potato Cakes from the menu, you and your loved ones may be entitled to a settlement," the restaurant's X post states. "Join the Arby’s Potato Cakes Pre-Class Action Lawsuit today. Sign up at: https://arbyspotatocakeslawsuit.com."

Those who sign up for the gag promotional campaign will receive a DoorDash code redeemable for free delivery and a two-piece potato cakes between Feb. 27 and March 5.

Arby's is known for having "the meats" and its iconic curly fries. The sandwich drive-thru restaurant was founded in 1964, its website states.