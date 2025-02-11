Convenience chain Kum & Go rebranding dozens of locations in several states

Dozens of Kum & Go convenience stores across several states are about to be rebranded, according to reports.

There are currently 300 Kum & Go locations across the Midwest and southern parts of the U.S., the company's website says.

The company was founded in 1959 by W.A. Krause and T.S. Gentle when they opened their first full-service gas station in Hampton, Iowa.

"They had a vision to offer more than just fuel; they wanted to fuel lives with moments of joy and connection. This was the beginning of a growth story that has made Kum & Go an integral part of countless communities across multiple states," Kum & Go's website states.

In Missouri, more than 50 Kum & Go locations will begin their rebranding process in March, local FOX 2 reports.

The change is expected to be completed by summer 2025, the station states.

Arkansas Kum & Go stores began their rebranding process in mid-January, local 5NEWS reports.

More than 60 locations in Michigan and Missouri are soon expecting rebrands, as well, CSP Daily News reports.

The work is a continuation since Kum & Go was acquired by Utah-based company Maverik in 2023.

Back in August, Maverik said it had "completed 97 rebrands across Utah and Colorado, with the goal of offering its customers a unified, consistent experience across store food offerings, in-store experience, product selection, rewards programs, customer service and more."

While Kum & Go and Maverik representatives did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for more information, local KOLR reports that customers may experience brief store closures while changes are being made inside and outside stores.