Arby's announces 'Big Game Burger,' pop-up restaurant in Rocky Mountains

Arby's will soon have a new limited-edition menu item, featuring some unusual ingredients for a fast-food restaurant: the Big Game Burger.

The burger will be a blend of venison, elk and ground beef, topped with crispy onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and a "dark cherry steak sauce" Arby's said in a September 7 press release.

The burger will be sold starting at $8.79, said Arby's.

"Available in limited quantities and only for a limited time, fans nationwide can try it for themselves and experience Arby's innovative twist on the traditional burger beginning Sept. 12," the chain said.

In 2017, Arby's offered a limited-time venison sandwich, the organization noted.

The "Big Game Burger" represents the next "evolution," said the company.

"Arby’s has always been known for our meat expertise, and we’re taking it to the next level — literally — with our new Big Game Burger’s one-of-a-kind blend," said Ellen Rose, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, in the press release.

Additionally, Arby's will have a one-day pop-up restaurant in the Colorado Rockies.

"On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Arby’s is inviting a few lucky fans to adventure to the most remote Arby’s in the world with the first-ever Arby’s Hike-Thru on The Big Game Burger Trail," said the company.

"The Hike-Thru will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis to select outdoor enthusiasts who will be guided along a scenic hike through an exclusive trail in the Colorado wilderness," the company said.

Along the way, checkpoints will be provided for guests to "relax, quench their thirst at refreshment stations and enjoy the views."

At the end of the hike is "the most remote Arby's in the country," said Arby's — and hikers will receive a free Big Game Burger.

Passes for the hike will be available on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Arby's location in Broomfield, Colorado, said the company's website.

"We’re dedicated to crafting unique culinary experiences for our guests, and we hope the Big Game Burger and the immersive Hike-Thru experience allow our fans to tap into their sense of wild adventure — in our restaurants and on the trail," Rose also noted in the release.

Those who cannot make the hike will be able to purchase Arby's Hike-Thru merchandise on its website, said the release.