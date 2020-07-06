Americans spend this much money on fried chicken

Americans love chicken, and they also love it fried.

An estimated 175.25 million Americans ate frozen fried chicken in 2019, according to calculations from the online statistics portal Statista, which is based on U.S. Census Data and Simmons National Consumer Survey. Researchers at Statista predict that the number of Americans who will eat frozen fried chicken will rise to 179.51 million by 2023.

Brands that sell frozen fried chicken include Tyson, Perdue, Banquet, Swanson and Foster Farms, all of which have generated millions to billions of dollars from selling conveniently packaged frozen meat.

Tyson, for example, made more than $13.3 billion in revenue last year as one of the top chicken producers in the country – though this doesn’t necessarily mean it was all from its frozen fried chicken segment. However, there is no agency that records how many Americans purchase fresh chicken to fry at home.

Despite the lack of information available, the air fryer appliance market has been steadily growing since 2015, according to market research firm Grand View Research. The global air fryer market size was valued at $658.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7 percent between 2019 and 2025, according to the firm.

The global takeout fried chicken market, on the other hand, is expected to reach more than $8.25 billion by 2025, according to a forecast from Market Research Future, a multinational intelligence firm. North America is likely to be responsible for around 31.11 percent of the takeout fried chicken market share, the firm has predicted.

If this forecast is accurate, that would mean North Americans will spend more than $2.56 billion at quick-service fried chicken restaurants.

Market Research Future states the prominent players in the North American takeout fried chicken market include Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's, Raising Cane’s, Wingstop, Zaxby’s, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Call A Chicken, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Wendy’s, Bojangles’ and Church's Chicken.

In 2019, Americans consumed an estimated 96.5 pounds of chicken per capita, according to data from the National Chicken Council, which sourced up-to-date metrics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The trade organization estimates that American consumption will go up to 97.5 pounds per capita by 2021.

