KFC reignites chicken sandwich war with new menu test

There has been an unspoken armistice among major fast-food players who were fired up about the “chicken sandwich war” started by Chick-fil-A and Popeyes last year, but KFC has seemingly reignited the fight with a new chicken sandwich of its own.

On Monday, the global fried chicken chain announced it will be testing a KFC Chicken Sandwich for a limited time in Orlando, Florida. Residents who manage to purchase the exclusive menu item at one of the company’s 15 select locations will be greeted to a “double-breaded extra-crispy” chicken filet that is 20 percent larger than KFC’s current chicken sandwich, the Crispy Colonel.

The larger filet will be sandwiched between a fresh toasted and buttered brioche bun and contain three crinkle-cut pickles and the option of either classic or spicy mayo – all of which are similar to the key ingredients Popeyes used in its viral chicken sandwich from August.

“We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts, and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat,” Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said in a press release. "We knew an upgrade was necessary, so we painstakingly selected each ingredient to create a bigger, better and more premium sandwich than ever.”

She added, "I think we’ve unlocked a chicken sandwich that won’t just compete — it’ll win with fried chicken lovers everywhere."

KFC’s sandwich will be tested from May 26 through June 21 and costs $3.99. A combo meal with fries and a fountain drink will start at $6.99.

Previous chicken sandwich tests KFC has conducted in the last year include the Cheetos Sandwich and Kentucky Fried Chicken and Doughnuts Sandwich.

