Fast-food burger chain opening dozens of new locations in this southern state

Florida will get dozens of new Fatburger locations in the next few years.

The planned 40 new Fatburger restaurants will open in the Sunshine State under a new development deal that parent company FAT Brands recently inked with franchisee Whole Factor Inc.

The openings are expected to take place over the next decade, FAT Brands said in a press release.

Whole Factor will introduce Fatburger into new parts of Florida like Jacksonville through the 40-restaurant development deal, according to the company.

There are two locations of the fast-casual burger chain in the Sunshine State, one of which is Celebration, not far from Orlando, and the other in Riverview near Tampa, the brand’s website showed.

"Our Riverview and Celebration locations have exceeded expectations with an incredible fanbase that loves our cooked-to-order burgers, fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes," FAT Brands co-CEO Taylor Wiederhorn said in a statement. "Whole Factor is an excellent partner that understands what makes Fatburger such a unique, beloved brand, and their future growth will cement Fatburger as a key burger player in the state of Florida."

The development deal comes just a few years after FAT Brands and Whole Factor signed a 14-restaurant deal focused on Orlando and Tampa, according to FAT Brands.

Fatburger, which started in California over 70 years ago, has a presence in over a dozen states and in other countries.

FAT Brands has owned the Fatburger brand since the early 2000s.

It is one of the many restaurant brands under FAT Brands’ portfolio along with Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, Fazoli’s, Marble Slab Creamery and others.

In early May, the company said it generated $142 million in total revenue during the first quarter. It saw a net loss of $46.3 million in the same three-month period.

FAT Brands has some 2,300 restaurants across its various brands globally.