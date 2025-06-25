Popular chicken finger chain quietly launches massive expansion across America

Expand / Collapse search
Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers, is continuing to increase its restaurant count.

Three new Raising Cane’s restaurants began serving customers on Tuesday, and according to a representative for the company, more openings are coming.

The trio of locations that opened earlier this week are located in Ontario, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; and Wethersfield, Connecticut. 

RAISING CANE'S FOUNDER TODD GRAVES, SUPER BOWL LIX PARADE KING, PROVING NEW ORLEANS CAN BE A GREAT BUSINESS HUB

The company has five restaurant openings planned for July, including one launching in Visalia, California, at the beginning of the month.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Raising Cane's signage is seen as NFL legend Aaron Donald accepts $100,000 check from Raising Cane's for AD99 Foundation at Raising Cane’s on June 03, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)

Raising Cane's signage is seen as NFL legend Aaron Donald accepts $100,000 check from Raising Cane's for AD99 Foundation at Raising Cane’s on June 3, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Raising Cane's / Getty Images)

Las Vegas, Nevada, is poised to have a new location on July 15, and a Raising Cane’s is coming to Normal, Illinois, and Jacksonville, Florida, on the same day, the Raising Cane’s representative told FOX Business. A restaurant opening in Poway, California, is also scheduled for July 22.

The chain’s website showed Raising Cane’s is slated to bring a restaurant to Indiana, Pennsylvania, in early August.

This year, Raising Cane’s has launched over 20 new locations across America as of the first quarter "with plans to open nearly 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2025 by year’s end," the Raising Cane’s spokesperson said.

Chicken tender box combo meals during opening day at a Raising Cane's restaurant at the Fulton Mall in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The fast-casual restaurant, which has said it's looking to reach $10 billion in annual sales by the end of the decade, paid total dividends of $183 million in fiscal years 2020 to 2022, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chicken tender box combo meals during opening day at a Raising Cane's restaurant at the Fulton Mall in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company currently has well over 800 chicken finger locations across the U.S., according to its website.

Last year, Raising Cane’s opened 118 restaurant locations. The chain called 2024 a "record-breaking year of growth" in a January press release.

"In 2026, Raising Cane’s will continue its growth in both new and existing Communities with nearly 100 new Restaurants planned to open nationwide, including in Los Angeles near SoFi Stadium, in San Francisco at Fisherman’s Wharf and in Seattle near the University of Washington, among many others," the Raising Cane’s representative told FOX Business. "At any given time, we have about 300 Restaurants at various stages in our development pipeline and are continually evaluating sites all over the world to achieve our goal of operating 1,600+ restaurants and becoming a Top 10 US Restaurant Brand." 

A Raising Cane's restaurant in Los Angeles, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Raising Cane's Restaurants LLC has told debt investors its revenue increased more than 30% in the first six months of this year as it continues to expand its footprint, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Raising Cane's restaurant in Los Angeles, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company, founded by Todd Graves, had been around since 1996, when it opened its first-ever location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Its name comes from Graves’ labrador retriever.

FAST-FOOD GIANT MAINTAINS IRON GRIP ON CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMID RESTAURANT INDUSTRY CHANGES

Raising Cane’s competes with chicken fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A, KFC and Popeyes and other brands in the broader quick-service sector.