Popular chicken finger chain quietly launches massive expansion across America

Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers, is continuing to increase its restaurant count.

Three new Raising Cane’s restaurants began serving customers on Tuesday, and according to a representative for the company, more openings are coming.

The trio of locations that opened earlier this week are located in Ontario, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; and Wethersfield, Connecticut.

RAISING CANE'S FOUNDER TODD GRAVES, SUPER BOWL LIX PARADE KING, PROVING NEW ORLEANS CAN BE A GREAT BUSINESS HUB

The company has five restaurant openings planned for July, including one launching in Visalia, California, at the beginning of the month.

Las Vegas, Nevada, is poised to have a new location on July 15, and a Raising Cane’s is coming to Normal, Illinois, and Jacksonville, Florida, on the same day, the Raising Cane’s representative told FOX Business. A restaurant opening in Poway, California, is also scheduled for July 22.

The chain’s website showed Raising Cane’s is slated to bring a restaurant to Indiana, Pennsylvania, in early August.

This year, Raising Cane’s has launched over 20 new locations across America as of the first quarter "with plans to open nearly 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2025 by year’s end," the Raising Cane’s spokesperson said.

The company currently has well over 800 chicken finger locations across the U.S., according to its website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year, Raising Cane’s opened 118 restaurant locations. The chain called 2024 a "record-breaking year of growth" in a January press release.

"In 2026, Raising Cane’s will continue its growth in both new and existing Communities with nearly 100 new Restaurants planned to open nationwide, including in Los Angeles near SoFi Stadium, in San Francisco at Fisherman’s Wharf and in Seattle near the University of Washington, among many others," the Raising Cane’s representative told FOX Business. "At any given time, we have about 300 Restaurants at various stages in our development pipeline and are continually evaluating sites all over the world to achieve our goal of operating 1,600+ restaurants and becoming a Top 10 US Restaurant Brand."

The company, founded by Todd Graves, had been around since 1996, when it opened its first-ever location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Its name comes from Graves’ labrador retriever.

FAST-FOOD GIANT MAINTAINS IRON GRIP ON CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMID RESTAURANT INDUSTRY CHANGES

Raising Cane’s competes with chicken fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A, KFC and Popeyes and other brands in the broader quick-service sector.