Family Dollar recalls Advil stored outside of temperature requirements

Family Dollar issued another recall for several over-the-counter drug products improperly stored and shipped to an undisclosed number of stores.

Seven different Advil products were included in the recall because they were stored "outside of labeled temperature requirements," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, according to the notice. However, Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, didn't specify how many stores were impacted and where they are located.

Representatives for Dollar Tree have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

This notice marks the latest in a string of recalls Family Dollar has issued for its products over the past year.

In September, the company recalled select Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash for being stored in conditions outside the products' labeled temperature requirements.

Several months before that, in July, over 400 products were recalled for being stored outside labeled temperature requirements. The recalled products cover a range of items from moisturizer, sunscreen and soap to deodorant, antiperspirant and toothpaste. It also included a variety of medicines, such as certain DayQuil and Tylenol products.

At the beginning of 2022, the company was also forced to issue a recall for several products that have been distributed to over 400 of its stores after the "presence of rodents and rodent activity" was detected at one of its distribution facilities.

The company said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses related to the most recently recalled products.

Family Dollar said it told impacted stores to "check their stock immediately" and "quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," according to the recall notice.

Customers are also being told to return recalled products to the stores they purchased them.