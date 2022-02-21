Family Dollar recalls several products after rodent infestation detected at distribution facility

Family Dollar Inc. is recalling several products that have been distributed to over 400 of its stores after the "presence of rodents and rodent activity" was detected at one of its distribution facilities.

Drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements as well as human and pet food products that were stored in a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, are being recalled, according to the notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA-regulated products had been shipped to 404 of its stores in Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi and Louisiana since January 2021.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business that it temporarily closed affected stores "in order to proficiently conduct the voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products" and that it's working to reopen stores as soon as possible.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue," the spokesperson said.

Affected stores are being told to "check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," according to the recall.

The recall doesn't include products that were shipped to the stores by the distributor or manufacturer including frozen and refrigerated items.

To date, the company isn't aware of any complaints or illnesses related to the recalled products. However, "there are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella," according to the notice.

Using or consuming the recalled products "may present risk of illness due to the potential presence of Salmonella," which can cause serious and in some cases fatal infections in infants, young children, the elderly, women who are pregnant and those with weakened immune systems, according to the recall.

Healthy individuals can experience systems including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.