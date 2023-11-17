Eric Clapton guitar sells for $1.27 million after being considered one of the world’s most famous instruments

History has been made.

One of Eric Clapton’s guitars sold for $1.27 million this week at an auction in Nashville, Tennessee, making it the most expensive Clapton guitar ever sold at auction.

Julien’s Auctions is currently in the middle of a three-day auction event for iconic musicians called the "Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia."

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Clapton’s "The Fool" guitar was sold to The Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis, Indiana, after a bidding war that took place live at the Hard Rock Café in Nashville.

The guitar is a 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar that was first played on stage by the guitarist while touring in the United States with rock band Cream, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Julien’s Auctions states that the guitar was named after the Dutch art collective, The Fool, who were selected to custom-paint the guitar in a psychedelic finish.

Clapton is also thought to have created his "woman tone" sound on this particular guitar, which was a staple sound for the musician, as Julien’s Auctions stated.

Other notable items in the auction include a 1977 fully restored Lincoln Continental Mark V, which was previously owned and driven by Elvis Presley; a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray owned and driven by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash; and Dolly Parton’s 1970s custom-made and stage-worn cape — which sold for over $10,000.

Other guitars on the auction item list include a stage-played electric guitar from Eddie Van Halen’s collection — which sold for $117,000.

In addition, Albert King’s "Lucy" electric guitar sold for over $63,000, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions. told FOX Business that selling Clapton’s guitar was "like selling a Mona Lisa."

"It is an instrument of great beauty of sight and sound that could only have been originally played by the one and only Eric Clapton," he said.

Julien said the selling of the item was an "exciting" time.

"The auction was an exciting night with a world record achieved in its sale as the most expensive Clapton guitar ever sold at auction," he continued.

Julien said the company is looking forward to another two nights of rock 'n’ roll auction success.

