Eric Clapton guitar sells for $1.27 million after being considered one of the world’s most famous instruments

The instrument became the most expensive Clapton guitar ever sold at auction

History has been made. 

One of Eric Clapton’s guitars sold for $1.27 million this week at an auction in Nashville, Tennessee, making it the most expensive Clapton guitar ever sold at auction. 

Julien’s Auctions is currently in the middle of a three-day auction event for iconic musicians called the "Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia."

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Clapton’s "The Fool" guitar was sold to The Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis, Indiana, after a bidding war that took place live at the Hard Rock Café in Nashville.

The guitar is a 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar that was first played on stage by the guitarist while touring in the United States with rock band Cream, according to Julien’s Auctions. 

Eric Clapton's The Fool

"The Fool" was one of Clapton's most recognizable guitars he used.  (Julien's Auctions / Fox News)

Julien’s Auctions states that the guitar was named after the Dutch art collective, The Fool, who were selected to custom-paint the guitar in a psychedelic finish.

Clapton is also thought to have created his "woman tone" sound on this particular guitar, which was a staple sound for the musician, as Julien’s Auctions stated. 

Clapton's guitar

The Clapton guitar is known for having a psychedelic look, with various colors throughout.  (Julien's Auctions / Fox News)

Other notable items in the auction include a 1977 fully restored Lincoln Continental Mark V, which was previously owned and driven by Elvis Presley; a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray owned and driven by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash; and Dolly Parton’s 1970s custom-made and stage-worn cape — which sold for over $10,000. 

"It is an instrument of great beauty of sight and sound that could only have been originally played by the one and only Eric Clapton."

Other guitars on the auction item list include a stage-played electric guitar from Eddie Van Halen’s collection — which sold for $117,000.

In addition, Albert King’s "Lucy" electric guitar sold for over $63,000, according to Julien’s Auctions. 

Eric Clapton

British rock and blues musician Eric Clapton is shown playing guitar as he performs onstage during his "Behind the Sun" tour at Brendan Byrne Arena (later renamed Meadowlands Arena) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 26, 1985.  (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions. told FOX Business that selling Clapton’s guitar was "like selling a Mona Lisa."

"It is an instrument of great beauty of sight and sound that could only have been originally played by the one and only Eric Clapton," he said. 

Eric Clapton's guitar

This Eric Clapton guitar sold for $1.27 million in an auction held in Nashville, Tennessee this week.  (Julien's Auctions / Fox News)

Julien said the selling of the item was an "exciting" time.

"The auction was an exciting night with a world record achieved in its sale as the most expensive Clapton guitar ever sold at auction," he continued. 

Julien said the company is looking forward to another two nights of rock 'n’ roll auction success.

