California hotel from 1880 hits real estate market for $5.5M: See the Old West quarters

An old western building rich with history could be yours in Southern California for just over $5 million.

1880 Union is located in Los Alamos, California. It's functioned as a private residence, restaurant and hotel since its opening nearly 150 years ago.

Just four years after the town of Los Alamos was founded, 1880 Union was built as a stagecoach home station, according to the Brady Group of Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agency for the unique space.

The space caught fire in 1893 and burned down before it was rebuilt in 1915 as a hotel and saloon.

In 1972, 1880 Union, located at 362 Bell St., was restored to represent the original façade.

The property was refurbished again in 2016 — which brought the luxury factor into play while continuing to honor its rich history, according to Sotheby's.

Various celebrities have used the over 11,000 square foot landmark as a filming location for music videos.

Those celebs include Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi and Michael Jackson.

The western facility sits on almost half an acre.

It currently operates as a wedding venue and was officially listed for sale for $5.5 million.

Located about three hours northwest of Los Angeles, the quarters include a historic saloon, ballroom and more.

1880 Union’s real estate agent Micah Brady told Fox News Digital that the space is located in the heart of the Santa Barbara wine and culinary scene.

"This is an incredible opportunity to purchase a piece of California history and is the ultimate platform for creation of world-class food, to serve premium California wine and host guests through a fully appointed boutique hotel," he said.

For more information on the listing, visit Sotheby's International Realty.