Elton John auction to feature singer's 70s platform boots, piano and more

Christie's auction house will soon host a sale of $10 million worth of Elton John's items.

The auction begins on Feb. 21 and Christie's is currently hosting a free exhibit in its New York City location until eight sessions of auctioning begin.

The items were collected from John's former Atlanta penthouse, which he listed for sale last fall for nearly $5 million. The property sold weeks later for more than $7 million, The Wall Street Journal reported in November.

"Over the years, Elton John assembled a distinctive collection of works of art, objects and memorabilia, many of them crafted specifically for his home on Peachtree Road," Christie's wrote in a press release.

"Fans will discover an in-depth look at Elton John’s deep passion for photographs, which he began collecting avidly in the 1990s."

The priciest lot is artwork created by Banksy, which is estimated to sell for a minimum of $1 million. The highest estimate for the piece is $1.5 million.

Two paintings by Keith Haring are projected to sell for between $200,000 and $500,000 each, Christie's says.

A pair of platform boots made of silver leather dating to 1971 is estimated to sell between $5,000 and $10,000.

The "Your Song" singer is also auctioning off his Yamaha grand piano, which may sell for as high as $50,000.

"This extraordinary collection not only showcases a diverse array of remarkable objects that encapsulate Elton's unique life, work, and art but also provides our clients with a glimpse into the profound impact that the city of Atlanta had on him," Christie’s Americas Deputy Chairman Tash Perrin said in a press release.

"We take immense pride in presenting this multi-category sale, featuring a refined assortment of photographs, artworks, fashion and costumes – a testament to a man's eclectic vision, artistry and impeccable taste," Perrin added.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.