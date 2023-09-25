Elton John selling Atlanta home for nearly $5M

Elton John is parting ways with his luxury, high-rise Atlanta condominium.

According to the Sotheby listing, the condo — which originally consisted of six separate units — is 13,332 square feet and consists of four bedrooms, four full baths and three half baths.

Since the property was built in 1987 and a few years later purchased by John, it has been transformed into a palatial two-story residence, designed for luxury living.

John's former Atlanta home sits in the heart of Georgia, with views of the midtown and downtown skyline as well as the Buckhead skyline. Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

The home offers a two-story dining room, a spacious living area and a primary suite with an adjoining seating area.

There are three guest rooms, an in-home fitness studio and a spa/massage room. John's former Peachtree property also has five dedicated wine storage units.

Regarding his love for Atlanta, John recalled how he first moved to the city to The Wall Street Journal.

"The only people I knew were real people, who had normal jobs," he told the outlet. "The city adopted me, and I adopted it."

The famed musician shared that he originally stayed in hotels when he moved to Georgia, but eventually settled down at Park Place in the Peachtree condominium complex in 1992.

"After years and years of touring, it was so comforting just to come home instead of staying in a hotel," John recalled.

He told the outlet it was "the Rolls-Royce of condos in Atlanta."

John originally purchased one 2,500 square foot duplex before acquiring five more units over the next several decades.

"I didn’t know what the first apartment that I bought would lead to," he told the outlet. "But it was a wonderful surprise. Everything about Atlanta was a surprise."

The "Rocket Man" singer explained that he is quite the collector. Per the listing, "every room in this home has been meticulously designed to showcase one of the world’s largest and most highly esteemed photography collections."

The property also features a two-story grand salon with floor-to-ceiling windows, perfect for an entertaining space, or if the buyer has a passion for music, this space could be home to a grand piano — similar to how John used it.

"I’m afraid I’m not a minimalist," he told the outlet. "It was a bit of a nightmare to clean and a bit of a nightmare to know where everything was. But I’ve got one of those brains where if something’s been moved, I know exactly where it’s been moved to. And I put it back in the right place."

After decades of touring, John announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which concluded this summer, would be his last. It had been delayed due to John's health as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour - and the whole world - would have experienced in the next 5 years. And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show," John shared to social media, of his final performance in July.

"Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me - it will stay with me forever," he concluded.

