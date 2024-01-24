Expand / Collapse search
Ultra-rare Titanic document to go up for auction later this month: 'Tells a great story'

The piece is one of the few mail-related documents recovered from the Titanic

A piece of ephemera that was recovered from the Titanic shipwreck is going up for sale in Maryland later this month.

The paper slip from the ship's post office miraculously survived the 1912 disaster. Alex Cooper Auctioneers, the auction house that is selling the item, estimates that it could sell for as low as $5,000, or as high as $8,000.

"Ephemera" refers to any memorabilia that was intended for short-term usage. This includes postcards, ticket stubs and newspapers.

Full shot of Titanic document

The paper slip from the Titanic's post office miraculously survived the 1912 disaster. (Alex Cooper Auctioneers / Fox News)

The auction-house says that the piece is one of very few paper slips that survived the shipwreck.

"We think this is a particularly exciting piece of memorabilia," Richard Hall, Specialist of Rare Books & Ephemera at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, told Fox Business. "It is extremely rare."

"There were only a few of these slips recovered, and virtually all of the rest of the mail aboard ship was lost."

The reason that the document survived was because it was sealed in the pocket of an employee on the ocean liner. The slip was being carried by Oscar S. Woody, a postal clerk.

Titanic remains shipwreck

The remains of the RMS Titanic are rapidly corroding at the bottom of the North Atlantic. But a proposal to cut the ship's telegraph machine from the wreck has drawn fierce criticism. (Image: © NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island / Fox News)

Close-up of Brooklyn signature on document

Alex Cooper Auctioneers estimates that slip will be sold for $5,000 to $8,000. (Alex Cooper Auctioneers / Fox News)

"The piece also tells a great story about the Titanic and its operation, and about the tragedy of the wreck," Hall explained.

According to Alex Cooper Auctioneers, Woody was celebrating his 44th birthday when the ship crashed into an iceberg.

"[Mail workers] immediately began to haul the mail to the main deck to get it aboard the lifeboats," the auction house's website reads. "In the end, none of the mail was saved, and all of the clerks perished."

"Woody's body was recovered several days later, with a number of these facing slips in his pockets."

Titanic seal on document

The slip was carried by carried by Oscar S. Woody, who died in the shipwreck. (Alex Cooper Auctioneers / Fox News)

The document will go up for sale at a live auction on January 27. Interested bidders can register for the event on Alex Cooper's website.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.