Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals ‘Dwanta Claus’ ice cream flavors

Media mogul Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants you to try his limited-edition ice cream this holiday season. The 47-year-old movie star announced his ownership stake in the trendy ice cream company Salt & Straw last week with his business partner, Dany Garcia.

The announcement teased a festive “Dwanta Claus” release, and Johnson finally gave his fans a sneak peek on Monday in a six-minute-long Instagram post.

Dwayne Johnson and his business partner, Dany Garcia of The Garcia Companies, are investing in the ice cream chain Salt & Straw. The pair said they're taking on an ownership stake that includes a strategic partnership role.

The first flavor Johnson introduced was “The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree," which is a mixture of northwest spruce ice cream, frosted gooey brownies, raspberry jam, red and green glazed cherries. When he removed the top, the blend certainly looks inspired by its namesake.

“You know, one of the cool things about this ownership stake that we’re in [take] is that I get to become Willy Wonka and create the greatest flavors of ice cream for you guys, which is of course, what Salt & Straw is known for,” Johnson shared with his views while he showed off the pints in his fridge.

Next, on the guided tour, Johnson showed off “I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus.” The humorously named frozen treat has whiskey ice cream as a base and is mixed with peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge.

“These look tiny, but these are actually a pint. I just got big old dinosaur hands,” Johnson joked.

Salt & Straw was founded eight years ago, initially as a pushcart in Portland, Oregon, according to the company. It has since expanded to 20 West Coast locations and recently announced that it will open its first two East Coast shops in Miami the next year.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of Dwanta Clause and Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree are going the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The charity is "near and dear" to Johnson's heart, he said.

Each pint features a handwritten message and signature from Johnson. The new owner also pointed out that the two ice cream flavors he revealed are only two out of the Salt & Straw holiday pack.

Having “The Rock’s” stamp of approval isn’t the first celebrity endorsement the eight-year-old ice cream brand has received.

Last month, Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek teamed up with actor Jeff Goldblum and streaming service Disney+ to churn together a Wild Seafoam Glitter ice cream.

