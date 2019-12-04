Yogurtland wants you to put Cheetos on your ice cream

Yogurtland and Cheetos are teaming up for an (interesting) new snack combo.

As part of a holiday promotion, the frozen yogurt and ice cream chain revealed a limited-edition Cheetos Flamin’ Hot topping that “pairs perfectly” with its lineup of iced snacks.

“This year, we’ve introduced our fans to a variety of new toppings and flavors and Cheetos topping is by far the most unique,” Yogurtland Marketing Lead Jacob Dubin said in a statement. “We know our fans are headed into this holiday ready to spice things up.”

Social media users had mixed reactions.

“Vanilla ice cream with hot Cheetos is undefeated,” wrote one Twitter user. “They really added flaming hot Cheetos as a topping at Yogurtland?” asked another.

To help launch the new partnership, Yogurtland will host a special event in Santa Ana, California, Dec. 7, where fans can win swag, try the topping and meet the Cheetos mascot.

But Cheetos on yogurt and ice cream isn’t the only thing Yorgutland is cooking up. The company is also offering a new molasses gingerbread cookie frozen yogurt flavor, it said, that’s “straight from the oven, with hints of warm ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg.”

Yogurtland has more than 300 locations worldwide, including in 20 U.S. states.

