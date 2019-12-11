Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson invests in hip ice cream chain Salt & Straw

Do you smell what "The Rock" is cooking?

Continue Reading Below

It's ice cream!

Dwayne Johnson and his business partner, Dany Garcia of The Garcia Companies, are investing in the ice cream chain Salt & Straw, Fast Company reported.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON SAYS HE IS NOT BORIS JOHNSON’S COUSIN

Salt & Straw was founded eight years ago, initially as a pushcart in Portland, Oregon, according to the company. It has since expanded to 20 West Coast locations and recently announced that it will open its first two East Coast shops in Miami next year.

To celebrate the new partnership, Salt & Straw is releasing a “Dwanta Claus” selection of holiday flavors, according to the report.

THESE ARE THE HIGHEST-PAID ACTORS AND HOW MUCH THEY MAKE

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ice cream is a new field for Johnson, whose endorsements have traditionally been in some way fitness-related, such as his successful sneaker with Under Armour that quickly sold out last year. But the wrestler-turned-movie-star also has a new tequila brand set to launch next year, and his impressive “cheat day” photos showing his once-a-week massive meals are popular on Instagram.

“Salt & Straw’s proven commitment to connecting with local communities through their storytelling and creativity make this strategic investment a natural fit,” Garcia told Fast Company. “We’re thrilled to provide our expertise to build upon their forward-thinking and disruptive approach that has delighted consumers and inspired meaningful brand experiences.”

HOW TO EAT A CHEAT MEAL LIKE DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON AND HOW MUCH IT’LL COST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS