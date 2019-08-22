These are the highest-paid actors and how much they make

article

The last year has been quite lucrative for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, Forbes released its list of the top 10 highest-paid actors and Johnson was at the top, having earned $89.4 million in the year between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

Aside from his high-grossing movies, the 47-year-old “Fast & Furious” star makes the big bucks from starring in the HBO series “Ballers,” as well as royalties from his clothing and shoe lines and Under Armour headphones.

Aside from Johnson, several Marvel stars made Forbes’ list, including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd.

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth came in second place, having earned $76.4 million over the last year. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Robert Downey, Jr., who plays Iron Man in the "Avengers" films, was the third-highest paid actor over the last year, according to Forbes. He made $66 million. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

The list also included Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in third place. According to Forbes, Kumar brings in between $5 million and $10 million per film.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid actors and how much they made last year, according to Forbes. Forbes said it calculated each actor’s earnings using Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDb data.

1. Dwayne Johnson - $89.4 million

2. Chris Hemsworth - $76.4 million

3. Robert Downey Jr. - $66 million

4. Akshay Kumar - $65 million

5. Jackie Chan - $58 million

6. Bradley Cooper (tie) - $57 million

6. Adam Sandler (tie) - $57 million

8. Chris Evans - $43.5 million

9. Paul Rudd - $41 million

10. Will Smith - $35 million