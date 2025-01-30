Super Bowl ads feature Billy Crystal, Shania Twain, Post Malone as stars gear up for the big game

Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, and it's already gearing up to be a celebrity-filled event with various star-studded ads.

Whether they feature nostalgic reunions or unlikely celebrity duos, this year's commercials are sure to deliver.

Here are some of the highly anticipated, celebrity-led commercials set to air during the big game.

SYDNEY SWEENEY JOINS MEG RYAN, BILLY CRYSTAL FOR ‘WHEN HARRY MET SALLY’ SUPER BOWL AD

Hellmann's Mayonnaise featuring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to recreate an iconic scene from their popular 1989 romantic comedy, "When Harry Met Sally."

The ad begins with the two of them returning to Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City for lunch, and Crystal saying, "I can’t believe they let us back in this place," to which Ryan responded with "nobody remembers that."

She later expresses feeling unsatisfied with her meal until she adds some Hellmann's Mayonnaise, after which she pays homage to the famous scene and once again begins to mimic an orgasm. Crystal makes light of the situation with his commentary, adding "lunch and a show huh, how about that?"

In a surprise appearance, "White Lotus" actress Sydney Sweeney recites the iconic line "I'll have what she's having," originally said by Estelle Reiner, director Rob Reiner's mother, in the 1989 movie.

Ryan and Crystal first teased that the two of them were reuniting for a special project, when they shared photos of themselves in character on social media, with the caption, "It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon."

Coffee Mate featuring Shania Twain

Coffee Mate announced Shania Twain has lent her voice for their first-ever Super Bowl commercial for their cold foam creamer, calling her the "queen of cold foam" on their social media accounts.

The commercial features an original song sung by Twain, promoting the product, with Coffee Mate even posting a lyric video on their Instagram, so viewers can sing along on the big day.

Twain shared a video of herself wearing a pink mini dress with a halter neckline underneath a pink robe, singing the song and using a can of the cold foam creamer as a microphone. "Can't stop singing #gimmecoldfoam drops 2/9 featuring me #coffeematecold foam," she captioned the post.

"Okay, I’m so excited to put cold foam in my iced coffee!" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "I hope we get a special shania themed bottle!"

Uber Eats featuring Charli XCX, Martha Stewart and Matthew McConaughey

Uber Eats will have two separate celebrity-filled ads during this year's Super Bowl.

In one teaser for their ad featuring Charli XCX and Martha Stewart, the two can be seen taking part in the "We listen and we don't judge" TikTok trend in which people share secrets with others with the promise they won't be judged for it.

Stewart admitted to thinking Charli XCX was the WiFi password, while the Grammy-nominated artist admitted she assumed Stewart was on set for the commercial to do the catering. Later, Charli XCX confessed to thinking "the Super Bowl was something you could order on Uber Eats," while Stewart said she "thought it was something else," with Charli giving the camera a knowing look.

The teaser ended with the two saying, "We listen and we don't judge" in unison, followed by Stewart asking the musician, "but seriously, who are you again?"

In a separate ad for Uber Eats, Matthew McConaughey can be seen walking up to a full-length mirror with a photo of the Chicago Bears’ former coach Mike Ditka taped next to it, dressed exactly like him.

Not only did the actor style his hair like him and wear a fake mustache matching his, he also wore a Bears sweater over a button down and tie.

The commercial sees him trying to master the Midwestern accent by repeatedly saying, "Da Bears" into the mirror, ending with him walking away from the mirror and the words "Uber Eats 02.09.25" flashing across the screen.

MSC Cruises featuring Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom

In a teaser video shared by MSC Cruises on their YouTube channel, Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom can be seen as the leads for their upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The 15-second clip features Barrymore and Bloom on a cruise ship, as the "Never Been Kissed" actress is playing the piano and singing "Holiday" by Madonna. Barrymore then asks Bloom, "Was that good," to which he responds, "Not great."

Barrymore accepts the critique, saying "yeah, fair," after which the words, "the holiday begins 02.09.25" appear on the screen, and Barrymore once again breaks out into song.

Bosch featuring Antonio Banderas

Antonia Banderas and former WWE wrestler, Macho Man Randy Savage, are starring together in a Super Bowl commercial for the German engineering company Bosch.

In the 15-second teaser for the ad, posted on YouTube by the company, the former wrestler can be seen struggling to open a jar of pickles, leading Banderas to step in and help him out.

After Banderas opens the jar, Savage thanks him for his help, with the actor responding with, "Don't thank me. Thank Bosch for putting us in the same big-day commercial together."

Meta's Smart Glasses featuring Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt

Marvel superheros, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, are reuniting to promote Meta's Smart Glasses in the company's new Super Bowl ad.

Not much is known about the ad, but both Hemsworth and Pratt shared sneak peeks on their Instagram accounts, with posts featuring them wearing the Smart Glasses.

Stella Artois featuring David Beckham

David Beckham is on the hunt for his long-lost twin brother in a new Super Bowl commercial for Stella Artois.

The ad starts with Beckham picking up a cold glass of beer and walking over to join his fictional parents at a table. His parents then proceed to tell him he has a twin brother whom they gave up and now lives in America, who is also named David.

It ends with Beckham grabbing baby photos of him and his brother as babies before leaving the bar to search for the other David. After Beckham gets up, the words "Who is the other David" appear on-screen, next to a glass of Stella Artois.

"The secret is out, now the search for David Beckham's twin brother is on," the description for the YouTube video reads.

Bud Light featuring Post Malone and Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis and Post Malone are set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light.

In the commercial, the musician and the comedian arrive to a house party together carrying cases of Bud Light. They hang around the front door, crack open a can, and start talking to the Ring camera, letting their friends know they've arrived, before getting a text telling them to head to the backyard.

Gillis is even decked out in Bud Light merchandise, wearing a hat with the brand's name on it.

This isn't the first time Post Malone has starred in an ad for the beer company, having appeared alongside Peyton Manning in a commercial for the brand in which he was summoned by the Bud Light genie.

Michelob Ultra featuring Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" stars Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe, who came together to star in the Super Bowl commercial for Michelob ULTRA.

Throughout the ad, the two spot younger couples in possession of Michelob ULTRA beer and challenge them to games of pickleball, with the winner getting the beer. Each of their opponents underestimated O'Hara and Dafoe, who were shown to win every match they played.

The ad ends with the two of them holding up two full glasses of Michelob ULTRA beer in a large room lined with freezers full of Michelob ULTRA cases and O'Hara asking viewers if they would "play for an ULTRA?"

The words "Superior is worth playing for" flash across the screen, later joined by "Michelob ULTRA, superior light beer."