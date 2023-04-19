Expand / Collapse search
Dunkin' brings back fan-favorite flavor to its permanent menu

The butter pecan swirl flavor will be reintroduced on April 26

Dunkin' announced that it will bring back the beloved butter pecan swirl flavor next week – and make it a permanent fixture of the menu.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain is reintroducing the flavor for good on April 26.

The news was announced in an Instagram post on April 14.

"might mess around and make it permanent," the caption humorously read.

"On the 10-year anniversary of Butter Pecan Swirl’s debut, we knew it was time to make this adored flavor a core menu staple," Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a statement. 

"The requests from guests and our Dunkin’ teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We’re thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin’ fans to savor all year long," Nelson added.

Customers will be able to add butter pecan swirl to nearly any drink – including frozen coffee and even frozen chocolate.

The Butter Pecan Swirl flavor was introduced in 2013. It features "notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream," according to Dunkin'.

