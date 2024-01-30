Expand / Collapse search
Dunkin' and Mrs. Butterworth's introduce new syrup that tastes like glazed donuts: 'Irresistibly sweet'

Dunkin' suggests trying the syrup on oatmeal, biscuits or yogurt

Dunkin' is offering a sweet new breakfast product for its fans.

The Massachusetts-based chain teamed up with the Mrs. Butterworth's brand to launch the Dunkin' Glazed Donut Flavored Pancake Syrup.

The syrup will be available in food stores nationwide soon. Its suggested retail price is around $4.19.

In a press release, Conagra Foods described the product as a "thick, rich pancake syrup with the irresistibly sweet flavor of a glazed donut that will help make all your breakfast favorites unforgettable."

Mrs Butterworth's maple syrup bottle

The syrup will be available in food stores nationwide starting this month, and will be priced around $4.19. (Conagra Brands via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"We are thrilled to partner with Dunkin' and bring their iconic donut flavor to the syrup aisle," Conagra Brands Grocery and Snacks President Lucy Brady said in a statement. 

"Our new syrup is the perfect breakfast essential to serve anytime you're at home and craving that delicious, glazed donut flavor."

A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee

A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The maple syrup was reportedly crafted by culinary experts at Dunkin'. It is described as "mirror[ing] the sweet vanilla flavor notes of a fried glazed donut and is sure to make pancakes and waffles even more delicious."

Conagra Brands even recommends trying the syrup on yogurt, oatmeal and biscuits.

Dozens of Mrs. Butterworth's bottles

Mrs. Butterworth's products displayed on supermarket shelves. (Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We know that people love the taste and flavor of Dunkin' Glazed Donuts," Vice President of Dunkin' Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert said in a statement. "We wanted to find a way for people to enjoy the flavor of our famous donuts at home on top of any breakfast food they like."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.