Man sues Dunkin' Donuts for $50K, claims toilet exploded on him

A Florida man is suing Dunkin' Donuts for $50,000, claiming a toilet at one of its locations exploded on him and covered him in feces and urine, according to a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

The plaintiff, Paul Kerouac, claims the incident was traumatic and left him with "sustained severe and long-term injuries."

The lawsuit, filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court Wednesday against Dunkin' franchisee HZ O Donuts LLC, claims a toilet at Dunkin’ Donuts on Aloma Avenue in Winter Park exploded Jan. 6, 2022, and covered the room and Kerouac with "debris, including human feces and urine."

Kerouac, of Flagler County in northeast Florida, is seeking damages of at least $50,000 and alleges the franchisee was negligent. He argues store workers were aware the toilet was problematic as prior incidents with the toilet had occurred, according to the lawsuit.

He is also seeking prejudgment interest, post-judgment interest and costs of actions, plus a trial by jury, according to the lawsuit, filed by attorney Scott W. Spradley of Flagler Beach.

Fox News Digital requested comment from Dunkin’ Donuts but did not receive a response before publication.

Kerouac said that as a result of the toilet explosion, he suffered "bodily injury and psychological damages resulting in pain and suffering, disability, permanent and significant emotional injury, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of medical care and treatment," according to the lawsuit.

"Plaintiff requires mental health care and counseling as a direct result of the trauma experienced in the restroom at defendant's business and from the continuing trauma following the event," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit argues that the franchisee had a duty to Kerouac and its customers to maintain the men's room and the toilet in a reasonably safe condition and to warn of any known hazards or hazardous conditions.

The lawsuit alleges that the franchisee was negligent in failing to do so and created "a dangerous condition to members of the public, including plaintiff."

It also claims the franchisee negligently failed to inspect the men’s toilet and failed to warn that the toilet was unreasonably dangerous, leaving Kerouac unaware of the danger.