Dunkin' to debut a 40-ounce 'Wicked Lahhhge' tumbler at select locations

Dunkin' is debuting a new 40-ounce "Wicked Lahhhge" tumbler just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the company announced in a press release.

"Inspired by the larger-than-life accent heard ‘round our New England stomping grounds, Dunkin’ is rolling out a brand-new 40-oz. ’Wicked Lahhhge' Tumbler, available exclusively at select Dunkin’ locations nationwide," said the May 20th release.

"Go big or go home with 40 ounces of your favorite iced beverage — pour in a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee to fuel your early morning trips to the farmers market, or a Dunkin' Refresher to keep you cool while sitting by the pool," the company noted.

DOLLY PARTON RELEASES KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUT COLLECTION

At 40 ounces, the "Wicked Lahhhge" tumbler is larger than any single-serving beverage sold by the company.

The largest cup at Dunkin' is the 32-ounce "large" for iced drinks, and the extra large-sized cup for hot drinks is 24 ounces.

The first Dunkin' Donuts location was in Quincy, Massachusetts, a city located south of Boston, says the Dunkin' website.

The name of the new tumbler is a play on the Boston accent, which is commonly heard throughout northern New England.

"One of the most recognizable features of the Boston accent is the dropping of the consonant R, especially when it’s not followed by a vowel. This phenomenon, known as R-dropping or non-rhoticity, can be traced back to the early English colonists and has persisted in the region, making the Boston accent stand out among other American accents," said Voices.com, a website for voice actors.

MCDONALD'S TO SELL KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS NATIONWIDE

Additionally, the term "wicked" is a well-known Boston slang term equivalent to "very," says Boston.com — but it is unclear as to how this became popular in the area, the site added.

This is the second time in recent months that Dunkin' has done a promotion rooted in the sizing of its beverages.

In March, the company briefly renamed its "small" iced coffee as a "Short King."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Short King" is an internet term referring to a man under 5 feet 8 inches tall.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The chain's description of the menu item on its app read, "Because sometimes you don’t need a large, or even a medium, you just need a Short King."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle