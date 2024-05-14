Dolly Parton releases Krispy Kreme doughnut collection

Dolly Parton is getting into the doughnut game through a partnership with Krispy Kreme.

The country music star and the doughnut chain revealed they have collaborated on a "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection" with four "all-new" doughnuts.

Participating Krispy Kreme locations started selling Parton’s four doughtnuts — Dolly Dazzler, Peachy Keen Cobbler, Banana Puddin' Pie and Chocolate Creme Pie — on Tuesday. They will also hand out free original glazed doughnuts to customers wearing Dolly gear or singing one of her songs if they come to a store on May 18 as part of promotions for the collection, the doughnut chain said.

The "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection" will only be offered at Krispy Kreme stores "for a limited time" and can be packaged in special Parton-themed dozen boxes, the doughnut chain said.

Inside each themed dozen box, there will be two of each of the four new flavors, according to Krispy Kreme’s website. It also comes with four original glazed doughnuts to complete the dozen.

Through the partnership, a smaller, "limited time" 6-pack containing Dolly Dazzler, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Creme Pie doughnuts is hitting certain grocery stores too, Krispy Kreme said.

"Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a statement, adding that she was "excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends."

The doughnut collection marked Krispy Kreme’s first time partnering with the country music star. Parton has also worked with brands like Duncan Hines and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in the past, as reported by FOX Business.

She has pursued various business ventures over the years on top of her iconic music, which includes "Jolene," "9 to 5" and other hits. For instance, she is also in the theme park business with Dollywood.

Forbes pegged her net worth at $440 million in 2023.