Dunkin' celebrates spring with limited-edition 'Short King' beverage

"Short kings," unite!

Dunkin’ is celebrating the start of spring with an homage to short kings — an online term that refers to men under 5 foot, 8 inches tall.

For what is being dubbed "Short King Spring," Dunkin’ has renamed its small iced regular coffee The Short King.

The Short King will be exclusively available for purchase on the Dunkin’ mobile app for a limited time, which began March 19.

The description for the coffee menu item on the app reads, "Because sometimes you don’t need a large, or even a medium, you just need a Short King."

"Treat yourself and short kings everywhere like royalty this spring," the brand wrote in a press release.

X users have tagged their own "short kings" in Dunkin’s promotional posts — with some expressing mixed opinions.

One user, Luis Gonzalez, wrote, "@dunkindonuts I speak for short kings everywhere when I say thank you #shortking #RepresentationMatters."

Comedian Tyler Fisher posted, "This is body shaming. How about you make a ‘FAT QUEEN’ drink and make this equal?"

#Shortking currently has some 1.4 billion views on TikTok — with more than 37,000 posts on the topic.