Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Dunkin' celebrates spring with limited-edition 'Short King' beverage

'The Short King' iced coffee plays on a viral online term that refers to short men

"Short kings," unite!

Dunkin’ is celebrating the start of spring with an homage to short kings — an online term that refers to men under 5 foot, 8 inches tall.

For what is being dubbed "Short King Spring," Dunkin’ has renamed its small iced regular coffee The Short King.

The Short King will be exclusively available for purchase on the Dunkin’ mobile app for a limited time, which began March 19.

The description for the coffee menu item on the app reads, "Because sometimes you don’t need a large, or even a medium, you just need a Short King."

dunkin restaurant next to a small iced coffee

An exterior view of the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Muncy, Pennsylvania, on June 10, 2023. Dunkin's small regular iced coffee has been renamed "The Short King" for the first week of spring. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Dunkin' / Getty Images)

"Treat yourself and short kings everywhere like royalty this spring," the brand wrote in a press release.

X users have tagged their own "short kings" in Dunkin’s promotional posts — with some expressing mixed opinions.

One user, Luis Gonzalez, wrote, "@dunkindonuts I speak for short kings everywhere when I say thank you #shortking #RepresentationMatters."

short king dunkin iced coffee in app

The Short King listed on Dunkin's mobile app. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Comedian Tyler Fisher posted, "This is body shaming. How about you make a ‘FAT QUEEN’ drink and make this equal?"

#Shortking currently has some 1.4 billion views on TikTok — with more than 37,000 posts on the topic.

