Dr. Oz: How much does he make?

With Dr. Mehmet Oz’s recent senate bid announcement, fans of the celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon might be wondering how much he makes.

From his higher education involvement to his many books, his TV show, magazine and influencer-like deals, Oz has various streams of income. Celebrity Net Worth, a financial activity tracker for the rich and famous, estimates that Oz’s net worth is around $100 million with an annual salary of $20 million. While that multimillion-dollar estimate is certainly impressive, if correct, the reported salary doesn’t even crack the Forbes Celebrity 100, an annual listing of the richest American celebrities.

According to Forbes’ 2020 listing, Oz’s daytime television colleagues made more money, including Oprah Winfrey’s reported $37 million, Dr. Phil McGraw’s reported $65.5 million, Judge Judy Sheindlin’s reported $49 million and Ellen DeGeneres’ reported $84 million.

DR. OZ DISHES ON PA. SENATE BID: 'VALUES UNDER ATTACK,' COVID RESPONSE TURNED INTO 'AUTHORITARIANISM'

Even though it’s hard to pinpoint the exact dollar amount going into Oz’s pocket, here’s a look at the media mogul’s largest income generators.

Medical Professor

The Columbia University Irving Medical Center has Oz listed as a professor of surgery and a director of its Integrative Medicine Center.

FOX Business reached out to the Ivy League institution to inquire about Oz’s employment status. Representatives have yet to reply.

DR. OZ: CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS AREN'T ALWAYS TRANSPARENT

University salaries reported by Columbia employees on Glassdoor show that professors earn about $224,972 per year on average while directors earn about $113,842 per year on average. It’s not clear if Oz has earned a salary for each title he holds or if his celebrity status plays a role in his total compensation.

Books

Oz has co-written more than 20 books in the health and wellness space, including his "You" series (2005 to 2011), "You(r) Teen: Losing Weight" (2012), "This is Your Do-Over: The 7 Secrets to Losing Weight, Living Longer, and Getting a Second Chance at the Life You Want" (2015) and "Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch to Fight Fat, Defy Aging, and Eat Your Way Healthy" (2017).

Digital and paperback copies of the books drastically range in price on Amazon, from $1.99 to $20. Book sale figures have not been released to the public, but with Oz’s legions of fans, it’s likely that the famous surgeon is still profiting from his written words.

WORRIED ABOUT CORONAVIRUS? DR. OZ REVEALS 'SURVIVAL GUIDE' FOR PROTECTING YOURSELF

In fact, eight of Oz’s books were New York Times bestsellers, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

TV show

Oz has been the host of "The Dr. Oz Show" for 12 years. The daytime medical talk show has aired for 13 seasons and was renewed for a 14th season that would run into 2023, according to reports published last year. It’s not clear how much Oz makes from hosting his nationally syndicated namesake show, but it’s likely in the millions much like other big-name television personalities.

Whether Oz’s show will resume as he runs for a GOP senate seat in Pennsylvania remains to be seen. His business website DoctorOz.com that once published updates and resources for his show has been completely converted to support his senate bid. The surgeon’s show has also been dropped at local Pennsylvania stations to level the playing field for other candidates entering the senate race.

DR. OZ JUMPS INTO GOP SENATE PRIMARY IN KEY BATTLEGROUND OF PENNSYLVANIA: SOURCES

Magazine and merchandise

Similar to his mentor Oprah, Oz has a lifestyle magazine imprint that keeps his fans in the loop about health, wellness and food.

Hearst Magazines publishes and distributes the Dr. Oz The Good Life Magazine on a bi-monthly basis. Most issues cost around $5, according to current Amazon listings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beyond magazines, the Dr. Oz The Good Life brand has expanded with a sleep system merchandise line (with home goods maker Maven) that’s complete with mattresses, adjustable bases, toppers, pillows and bedding – all of which are sold at big-box department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s. Many of these products cost hundreds of dollars per piece.

Licensing deals, sponsorships and passion projects

Being a larger-than-life media personality, Oz has inked a number of deals while under the public eye. Some of these licensing partnerships and sponsorship deals have been done to further the reach of his television show and magazine, like his "Daily Dose" audio segments with iHeartRadio and nutrition supplement sponsor Usana.

Oz has worked independently with Sharecare’s HowStuffWorks podcast and has partnered with the smart diffuser and fragrance company Pura to expand his sleep system business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Outside of his business endeavors, Oz co-founded the HealthCorps non-profit in 2003 alongside his wife, Lisa Oz. The New York-based public charity focuses on health education and peer mentoring.