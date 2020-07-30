What is Ellen DeGeneres’ net worth?

Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime talk show makes her a lot of money, but the program is currently under investigation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was being investigated by WarnerMedia after staffers claimed to be victims of bullying and racism in a report by Buzzfeed News earlier this month.

The investigation could have “deadly consequences for Ellen” and her brand, Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Fox News on Wednesday.

If something were to happen to the show, DeGeneres could miss out on her hosting salary, which, according to Forbes, is eight-figures.

Earlier this year, the business magazine ranked DeGeneres as the twelfth-highest paid celebrity in 2020, with $84 million in annual earnings.

According to Forbes, DeGeneres also makes money from producing other shows and from her lines of products at companies including PetSmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Earlier this month, DeGeneres was questioned on social media for her partnership with Wayfair after false allegations that the company had a role in human trafficking went viral on a conspiracy theory page on Reddit.

Social media users asked DeGeneres why her Wayfair line included a $10,000 pillow, however, a search of the product revealed it only cost $99.

DeGeneres started her career as a stand-up comedian and became famous on her own sitcom, “Ellen,” which first aired in 1994, according to Forbes.

Her talk show started nine years later, in 2003. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has aired 3,016 episodes since then, according to IMDb.

DeGeneres was also the first woman to get $20 million for a Netflix stand-up special in 2018, Forbes reported.

Last summer, DeGeneres was estimated to be worth $330 million, according to Forbes.

