What is Judge Judy’s net worth?

Judy Sheindlin is ending her long-running daytime television court show after 25 years.

In March, she announced "Judge Judy" will cease production when her contract runs out in 2021 but lucky for the Emmy-winner, she has a reported $440 million net worth to enjoy after decades of hard work.

The 77-year-old Brooklyn native has been one of the highest-paid media personalities since breaking into the industry in the late 1990s.

Sheindlin pulls in roughly $47 million annually for hosting "Judge Judy," which she films for just 52 days a year and producing "Hot Bench," a courtroom show that debuted in 2014that uses a three-judge panel, according to Forbes' estimates.

In 2019, Sheindlin also claimed a spot on Forbes' coveted list of the country's most successful self-made women entrepreneurs and executives, measured by their net worth.

She also sold the rights to her enormous library of TV episodes for an estimated $100 million in 2017 to CBS. And although she might be stepping down from the "Judge Judy" bench, Sheindlin has plans for a new television show called "Judy Justice."

“I have had a 25-year long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary,” Sheindlin told host Ellen DeGeneres back in March. “And CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years worth of reruns.”

"But I'm not tired, so 'Judy Justice' will be coming out a year later,” she teased. But in the midst of the pandemic, production has been suspended on multiple new projects.

Sheindlin has used her wealth to amass quite an impressive real estate portfolio. In 2019, E! News reported that Sheindlin owns at least six properties worth over $60 million.

The homes include two houses in Naples, Florida; one in Greenwich, Connecticut; a duplex in New York City; a condo in Los Angeles; and a summer house in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sheindlin is married to her husband Jerry and they share five kids: Jamie, Adam, Gregory, Jonathan, and Nicole.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.