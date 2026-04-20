Macy’s recalls popular kitchen item over burn risk

Macy’s is recalling thousands of Arch Studio tea kettles after federal safety officials warned of a potential burn hazard tied to the product.

The recall, announced April 16 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects approximately 4,600 units, according to the agency.

Officials said the tea kettle’s handle can detach during use when heated, posing a risk of serious injury due to burns. The company has received three reports of the handle detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

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The recall applies to Arch Studio-branded stainless-steel tea kettles with a black handle and a 1.9-quart capacity. The kettles measure about 10.7 inches long, 7.59 inches wide and 8.62 inches high, with "Arch Studio" and model number "HJ10525" etched on the underside.

The products were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at macys.com from August 2025 through February 2026 for about $50, according to the CPSC. The kettles were imported by Macy’s Merchandising Group Inc. of New York and manufactured in China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 19.54 +0.46 +2.41%

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled kettles immediately and contact Macy’s for a full refund. The company is offering refunds by check, and customers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the product. No purchase receipt is required.

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Macy’s did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.