Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published

Generac recalls portable generators sold at Costco over fire risk

A defect could lead to gasoline leaks and increase fire risk

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Generac Power Systems is recalling certain portable generators sold at Costco after identifying a defect that could cause gasoline to leak, posing a potential fire and burn hazard, according to a notice sent to customers.

The recall affects Generac GP9200E gas generators purchased between May 2025 and February 2026, Generac Power Systems said to Costco members. The affected serial numbers range from 3016786070 to 3016788388.

The issue stems from the generator’s carburetor, which may leak fuel when the unit is first filled with gasoline, creating a risk of fire or explosion.

MACY'S RECALLS POPULAR KITCHEN ITEM OVER BURN RISK

generac home generator

A worker from Captain Electric makes final inspections on a newly installed 24-kilowatt Generac home generator. (George Frey/Getty Images)

Customers who have not yet filled the generator with fuel, or who experience any gasoline leakage, are being urged to stop using the product immediately. However, the notice states that generators that have already been used without any fuel leakage may continue to be operated.

generac gas generator

The recall affects Generac generators sold at Costco between May 2025 and February 2026, with customers eligible for repair or refund. (Generac Power Systems)

MORE THAN 30K WIRELESS POWER BANKS RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF FIRE, EXPLOSIONS

The recall applies only to units within the specified serial number range, and customers are advised to check their generator to determine whether it is included.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 1,002.28 -3.53 -0.35%

Owners of affected generators can arrange for a free repair through an authorized dealer or return the product to Costco for a full refund, according to the notice.

generac gas generator

Generac GP9200E portable generators are being recalled after a defect was found that could cause gasoline to leak, posing a fire hazard. (Generac Power Systems)

Generac is one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of backup power equipment, with its products commonly used during outages caused by severe weather and grid disruptions.

OVER 1.1M POWER BANKS RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF FIRES, EXPLOSIONS

"The safety and safe use of our products is always our top priority," told FOX Business in a statement. "We encourage consumers to stop using affected units and determine eligibility for a free repair. Consumers with generators that have previously been filled with enough gasoline to move the gauge off "E," or have been used without any gasoline leakage, can continue use."

Generac estimates that about 51,500 of the 149,400 affected generators were sold to consumers.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

FOX Business has reached out to Costco for further comment.