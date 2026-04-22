Generac recalls portable generators sold at Costco over fire risk

Generac Power Systems is recalling certain portable generators sold at Costco after identifying a defect that could cause gasoline to leak, posing a potential fire and burn hazard, according to a notice sent to customers.

The recall affects Generac GP9200E gas generators purchased between May 2025 and February 2026, Generac Power Systems said to Costco members. The affected serial numbers range from 3016786070 to 3016788388.

The issue stems from the generator’s carburetor, which may leak fuel when the unit is first filled with gasoline, creating a risk of fire or explosion.

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Customers who have not yet filled the generator with fuel, or who experience any gasoline leakage, are being urged to stop using the product immediately. However, the notice states that generators that have already been used without any fuel leakage may continue to be operated.

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The recall applies only to units within the specified serial number range, and customers are advised to check their generator to determine whether it is included.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 1,002.28 -3.53 -0.35%

Owners of affected generators can arrange for a free repair through an authorized dealer or return the product to Costco for a full refund, according to the notice.

Generac is one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of backup power equipment, with its products commonly used during outages caused by severe weather and grid disruptions.

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"The safety and safe use of our products is always our top priority," told FOX Business in a statement. "We encourage consumers to stop using affected units and determine eligibility for a free repair. Consumers with generators that have previously been filled with enough gasoline to move the gauge off "E," or have been used without any gasoline leakage, can continue use."

Generac estimates that about 51,500 of the 149,400 affected generators were sold to consumers.

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FOX Business has reached out to Costco for further comment.