Domino's shrugs off criticism of 2012 tweet thanking current Trump press secretary for compliment

Domino's shrugged off criticism Tuesday after a verified Twitter user pointed out that the pizza delivery chain thanked current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a 2012 reply tweet.

Continue Reading Below

McEnany had tweeted on Nov. 9, 2012, that Domino's is "better than any NYC pizza," to which Domino's replied: "That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love!"

Rick Wilson, a political consultant and adviser to The Lincoln Project -- a Republican Super PAC aiming to unseat President Trump -- highlighted the 8-year-old reply tweet from Domino's in a Monday tweet, saying Domino's "just killed" its brand.

DOMINO'S PIZZA DONATING 10M SLICES DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Domino's replied to Wilson the next day, tweeting, "Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya."

Domino's tweet comes as more and more big brands and public figures are expected to state where they stand politically in hyper-divisive times. Wendy's, for example, had to point out that it never has and never will support a presidential campaign in a June 4 tweet after a social media rumor that the fast-food chain directly supported the Trump campaign led Twitter users to spread the hashtag #WendysIsOverParty.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DPZ DOMINOS PIZZA INC 374.16 -3.76 -0.99%

Domino's and many other companies have also voiced their support for "Black Lives Matter" on social media after George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes.

While the term "Black Lives Matter" is easy to agree with, some commentators have pointed out that the BLM organization supports a more radical agenda than simply defending the lives of black and African American citizens.

In the "What We Believe" section of the BLM website, the organization calls is supporters "comrades," says it aims to dismantle "cisgender privilege" and wants to disrupt the "Western-prescribed nuclear family structure," yet hundreds of companies across the U.S. have posted their support for BLM on their websites and social media, highlighting a pressure for corporate America to take a political stance or otherwise be canceled.

Some companies have fired employees for voicing opposition to BLM.

BROWNS' ODELL BECKHAM JR. SELLING SHIRTS TO SUPPORT BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

Public figures, too, such as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy have apologized after being called out for demonstrating what many perceived as the wrong opinion. Brees apologized after saying he would never support the act of kneeling during the national anthem, citing family members who served the U.S. military and how the flag represents their sacrifices. Gundy vowed to make "some changes" after receiving flak when a photo of him wearing a One American News (OAN) T-shirt made rounds on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS