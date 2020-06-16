Expand / Collapse search
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. selling shirts to support Black Lives Matter movement

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 15

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. is lending a helping hand to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Beckham revealed on Instagram last week he would be selling a T-shirt in memory of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

The T-shirt reads “I Still Can’t Breathe,” referencing the words Floyd was telling the police officer who had his knee pressed on the back of his neck. The back of the T-shirt reads, “No justice, no peace.”

Beckham’s shirt is listed on the End This Together website and the proceeds will support the Black Lives Matter movement. The shirt costs $25.

“Means more than u kno, Preciate (sic) the love and support," the Browns wide receiver wrote in his Instagram caption. "Thanks to everyone who has bought so far. Let’s keeep it goin 100% of the profits go to @blklivesmatter.”

On the retail website, Beckham wrote a separate message.

“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” he wrote. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality. 100% of all profits from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization.  I support nonviolent protests and demands for justice.”

Beckham was among the NFL players who appeared in a video calling for change earlier this month.