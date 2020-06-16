Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. selling shirts to support Black Lives Matter movement

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. is lending a helping hand to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Beckham revealed on Instagram last week he would be selling a T-shirt in memory of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

The T-shirt reads “I Still Can’t Breathe,” referencing the words Floyd was telling the police officer who had his knee pressed on the back of his neck. The back of the T-shirt reads, “No justice, no peace.”

Beckham’s shirt is listed on the End This Together website and the proceeds will support the Black Lives Matter movement. The shirt costs $25.

“Means more than u kno, Preciate (sic) the love and support," the Browns wide receiver wrote in his Instagram caption. "Thanks to everyone who has bought so far. Let’s keeep it goin 100% of the profits go to @blklivesmatter.”

On the retail website, Beckham wrote a separate message.

“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” he wrote. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality. 100% of all profits from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization. I support nonviolent protests and demands for justice.”

Beckham was among the NFL players who appeared in a video calling for change earlier this month.